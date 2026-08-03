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    CFAY Safety, City of Zushi Police Host Bicycle Safety Class [Image 1 of 2]

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    CFAY Safety, City of Zushi Police Host Bicycle Safety Class

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (August 1, 2026) – City of Zushi police officers joined staffmembers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Safety Department in a hands-on bicycle safety course at Ikego Natural Forest Park Joint Use Field in Zushi, Japan Saturday. August 1, 2026. The safety course promoted awareness, local partnership, and summer recreation and was part of a larger community country fair, Steak Night, hosted by CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR). (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9848061
    VIRIN: 260801-N-SG091-1019
    Resolution: 5778x4033
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Safety, City of Zushi Police Host Bicycle Safety Class [Image 2 of 2], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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