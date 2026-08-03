LT Stephen Morris Farewell Party

Great Lakes, Ill. – Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal onto Lt. Stephen Morris during the breakfast farewell party at headquarters. Morris, who joined NTAG Great Lakes in November 2023, served as both the Enlisted Programs Officer and Officer Programs Officer during his tour. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and contributions as he departs the command.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9847501
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-KM164-4621
|Resolution:
|5399x4319
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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