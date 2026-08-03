LT Stephen Morris Farewell Party

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, presents Lt. Stephen Morris the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon certificate during the breakfast farewell party at headquarters. Morris, who joined NTAG Great Lakes in November 2023, served as both the Enlisted Programs Officer and Officer Programs Officer during his tour. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and contributions as he departs the command.