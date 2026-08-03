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    LT Stephen Morris Farewell Party [Image 5 of 5]

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    LT Stephen Morris Farewell Party

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. – Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, presents Lt. Stephen Morris the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon certificate during the breakfast farewell party at headquarters. Morris, who joined NTAG Great Lakes in November 2023, served as both the Enlisted Programs Officer and Officer Programs Officer during his tour. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and contributions as he departs the command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9847500
    VIRIN: 260730-N-KM164-9558
    Resolution: 4836x3869
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LT Stephen Morris Farewell Party [Image 5 of 5], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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