(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Can do it? Let’s do it! When contract timelines for upgrading four dock cranes were not going to meet shipyard project scheduling, Norfolk Naval Shipyard took control of its own destiny by assembling a team of production shops and Lifting and Handling (Code 700) Divisions to perform the upgrades in-house! With the Shipfitter, Welding, Inside Machine, and Pipefitter Shops teaming with Code 135 Nondestructive Testing and Code 700’s divisions and shops, work on the dock cranes began in May 2026 and is on track to complete in January 2027. This marks the first time some of this upgrade work has been performed independently within the four public shipyards, including installing a crane’s broken shaft detection system used to prevent mechanical failure. Great job team in lifting America’s Shipyard to all new heights in capabilities!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9846804
    VIRIN: 260707-N-YO710-3950
    Resolution: 6434x4289
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes
    NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery