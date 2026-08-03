NNSY Production and Lifting Shops Team Up to Perform Upgrades to Dock Cranes

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Can do it? Let’s do it! When contract timelines for upgrading four dock cranes were not going to meet shipyard project scheduling, Norfolk Naval Shipyard took control of its own destiny by assembling a team of production shops and Lifting and Handling (Code 700) Divisions to perform the upgrades in-house! With the Shipfitter, Welding, Inside Machine, and Pipefitter Shops teaming with Code 135 Nondestructive Testing and Code 700’s divisions and shops, work on the dock cranes began in May 2026 and is on track to complete in January 2027. This marks the first time some of this upgrade work has been performed independently within the four public shipyards, including installing a crane’s broken shaft detection system used to prevent mechanical failure. Great job team in lifting America’s Shipyard to all new heights in capabilities!