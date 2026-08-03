(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1. [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Local youth participated in a free youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1. Taylor, a Barstow High School alumnus and former collegiate standout at Antelope Valley, currently plays overseas in the Albanian Superliga for Pogradeci. The community relations event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services Barstow, provided specialized athletic training and mentorship to military-connected children of various age groups. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Katherine Cortez, COMMSTRAT)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9846489
    VIRIN: 260801-M-AI729-3449
    Resolution: 6960x3904
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1. [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.
    Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery