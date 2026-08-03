MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Local youth participated in a free youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1. Taylor, a Barstow High School alumnus and former collegiate standout at Antelope Valley, currently plays overseas in the Albanian Superliga for Pogradeci. The community relations event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services Barstow, provided specialized athletic training and mentorship to military-connected children of various age groups. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Katherine Cortez, COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9846486
|VIRIN:
|260801-M-AI729-4167
|Resolution:
|6960x3904
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth basketball camp led by Christain Taylor, a professional international basketball player, at the Semper Fit base gym aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 1. [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.