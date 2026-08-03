Kilo Company Uniform Issue

Rct. Jacobb Williamson, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his service uniform issued on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2026. All recruits receive alterations and sizing for all of their uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9846412
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-JM917-9026
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|18.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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