(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Kilo Company Uniform Issue [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kilo Company Uniform Issue

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, get issued their service uniform at organizational clothing on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2026. Marines are issued their uniforms which are used for a variety of occasions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9846409
    VIRIN: 260727-M-JM917-9009
    Resolution: 3487x5230
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Uniform Issue [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Uniform Issue
    Kilo Company Uniform Issue
    Kilo Company Uniform Issue
    Kilo Company Uniform Issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kilo Company, Recruits, Uniform, MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery