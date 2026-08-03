Kilo Company Uniform Issue

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Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, get issued their service uniform at organizational clothing on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2026. Marines are issued their uniforms which are used for a variety of occasions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)