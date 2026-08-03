Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.

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U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (left) speaks with Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (USACE), during maintenance dredging in the federal channel of the Ocean City Inlet, July 31, 2026. This dredging cycle, the second of the summer season, lasts approximately 15 days to remove about 5,000 cubic yards of material. The dredged material will be placed at the near-shore placement site along Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion. By launching this second dredging cycle, USACE is fulfilling its commitment to a safe maritime passage, keeping the waters navigable for local commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard's lifesaving missions. (U.S. Army photo by David Gray)