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    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md. [Image 8 of 8]

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    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.

    OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) dredge MURDEN conducts maintenance dredging in the federal channel of the Ocean City Inlet, July 31, 2026. This dredging cycle, the second of the summer season, lasts approximately 15 days to remove about 5,000 cubic yards of material. The dredged material will be placed at the near-shore placement site along Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion. By launching this second dredging cycle, USACE is fulfilling its commitment to a safe maritime passage, keeping the waters navigable for local commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard's lifesaving missions. (U.S. Army photo by David Adams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9846169
    VIRIN: 260731-A-SE916-1017
    Resolution: 4000x2256
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md. [Image 8 of 8], by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.
    Rep. Andy Harris tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations in Ocean City, Md.

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    Ocean City
    MURDEN
    USACE
    Dredging
    Andy Harris

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