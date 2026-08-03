Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation Assumption of Charter

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Col. Carter Deekens will lead Project Manager Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE) to provide advanced space and sensing capabilities to support the Soldier on the battlefield. Mr. Laurence Mixon, Acting Deputy Capability for Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by M. Scott Bortot)