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    Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation Assumption of Charter [Image 2 of 3]

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    Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation Assumption of Charter

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by M. Scott Bortot 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Col. Carter Deekens will lead Project Manager Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE) to provide advanced space and sensing capabilities to support the Soldier on the battlefield. Mr. Laurence Mixon, Acting Deputy Capability for Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by M. Scott Bortot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 09:51
    Photo ID: 9846147
    VIRIN: 260731-A-BA022-6971
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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