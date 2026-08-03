Col. Carter Deekens will lead Project Manager Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE) to provide advanced space and sensing capabilities to support the Soldier on the battlefield. Mr. Laurence Mixon, Acting Deputy Capability for Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by M. Scott Bortot)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9846147
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-BA022-6971
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation Assumption of Charter [Image 3 of 3], by M. Scott Bortot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Launches Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation
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