U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) following a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9846144
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-ER894-1948
|Resolution:
|4718x3659
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.