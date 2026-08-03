U.S. Navy Seaman Isaiah Russell, back, from Tennessee, observes Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Arthur Martinez, from Texas, remove slings from supplies on the midships aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9846139
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-ER894-1809
|Resolution:
|2993x4490
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.