U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach answers questions during an all-call at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2026. Wilsbach discussed the future of the Air Force, ongoing changes across the service and topics raised by Airmen during the all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9845816
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-RL213-3930
|Resolution:
|5104x3403
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.