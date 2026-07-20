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    CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 3]

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    CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach answers questions during an all-call at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2026. Wilsbach discussed the future of the Air Force, ongoing changes across the service and topics raised by Airmen during the all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9845816
    VIRIN: 260713-F-RL213-3930
    Resolution: 5104x3403
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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