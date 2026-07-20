CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Waters, center, introduces Tech. Sgt. Kirstin Sedillo, left, to Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2026. Wilsbach coined Sedillo for her dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)