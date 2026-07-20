U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Waters, center, introduces Tech. Sgt. Kirstin Sedillo, left, to Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 13, 2026. Wilsbach coined Sedillo for her dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9845815
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-RL213-8024
|Resolution:
|3311x2207
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.