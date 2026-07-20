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Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks to U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 19, 2026.



Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)