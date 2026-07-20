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    Operation Bold Eagle [Image 4 of 7]

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    Operation Bold Eagle

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, command chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visit U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 19, 2026.

    Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9845432
    VIRIN: 260719-A-IP148-2021
    Resolution: 5068x3379
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Bold Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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