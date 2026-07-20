Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite

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OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 07.22.2026 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain and Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Haskins, 607th Air Operations Center survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist pose for a photo at an off base hospital, Republic of Korea. Kim coordinated emergency response efforts and provided real-time Korean interpretation after Haskins suffered a venomous pit viper bite. (Courtesy photo)