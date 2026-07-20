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    Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite [Image 2 of 2]

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    Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain and Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Haskins, 607th Air Operations Center survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist pose for a photo at an off base hospital, Republic of Korea. Kim coordinated emergency response efforts and provided real-time Korean interpretation after Haskins suffered a venomous pit viper bite. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9845401
    VIRIN: 260723-F-F3704-2001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    Resilience
    Readiness
    51st Fighter Wing

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