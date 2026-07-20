U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain and Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Haskins, 607th Air Operations Center survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist pose for a photo at an off base hospital, Republic of Korea. Kim coordinated emergency response efforts and provided real-time Korean interpretation after Haskins suffered a venomous pit viper bite. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9845401
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-F3704-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
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Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite
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