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    Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite [Image 1 of 2]

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    Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2026. Kim’s actions during a medical emergency underscored how resilience, trusted relationships and a commitment to service contribute directly to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9845400
    VIRIN: 260723-F-DG879-1015
    Resolution: 5185x3704
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    Readiness
    51st Fighter Wing

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