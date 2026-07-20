U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2026. Kim’s actions during a medical emergency underscored how resilience, trusted relationships and a commitment to service contribute directly to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9845400
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-DG879-1015
|Resolution:
|5185x3704
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite
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