Chaplain's quick response helps save Airman after pit viper bite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kim, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group chaplain, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2026. Kim’s actions during a medical emergency underscored how resilience, trusted relationships and a commitment to service contribute directly to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)