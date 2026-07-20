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    2026 Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4]

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    2026 Commander All Call

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Moser 

    301st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Abel Ramos, the commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, presents Lt. Col. Brandon K. Lewis with a Bronze Star Medal at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 2, 2026. Lt. Col. Lewis was recognized for his work on a recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9845165
    VIRIN: 260802-F-FW955-9753
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 556.92 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Richard Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    301FW
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