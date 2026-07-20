2026 Commander All Call

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U.S. Air Force Colonel Abel Ramos, the commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, presents Lt. Col. Brandon K. Lewis with a Bronze Star Medal at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 2, 2026. Lt. Col. Lewis was recognized for his work on a recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)