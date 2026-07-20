2026 Commander All Call

U.S. Air Force Colonel Abel Ramos, the commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, presents Lt. Col. Brandon K. Lewis with a Bronze Star Medal at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 2, 2026. Lt. Col. Lewis was recognized for his work on a recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9845160
|VIRIN:
|260802-F-FW955-6482
|Resolution:
|1920x1277
|Size:
|387.1 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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