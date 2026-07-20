Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

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Maj. Christopher Woody, 138th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the Certificate of Retirement to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman, 138th SFS senior enlisted leader, during a retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., August 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Castleman was honored for over 23 years with the Oklahoma Air National Guard by friends, family, and colleagues. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)