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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Christopher Woody, 138th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the Certificate of Retirement to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman, 138th SFS senior enlisted leader, during a retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., August 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Castleman was honored for over 23 years with the Oklahoma Air National Guard by friends, family, and colleagues. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9845154
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-DF705-1002
    Resolution: 6030x4023
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

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    retirement ceremony
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    138 Fighter Wing

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