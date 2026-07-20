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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Christopher Woody, 138th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman, 138th SFS senior enlisted leader, during a retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., August 1, 2026. Castleman was honored by family, friends, and colleagues for his service to the Air Force and Oklahoma Air National Guard for 23 years. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9845151
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-DF705-1001
    Resolution: 5104x3406
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

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    retirement ceremony
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    138 Fighter Wing

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