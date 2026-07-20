Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman retirement ceremony

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Maj. Christopher Woody, 138th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Castleman, 138th SFS senior enlisted leader, during a retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., August 1, 2026. Castleman was honored by family, friends, and colleagues for his service to the Air Force and Oklahoma Air National Guard for 23 years. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)