U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, march during the 82nd Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Ceremony in Orzysz, Poland, Aug. 1, 2026. The monument stands in honor of the 1,600 Polish soldiers and refugees interned by the German authorities in Orzysz during the Polish-Soviet War in August 1920. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish community events to strengthen partnerships and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)