(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo and Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, Battalion Commander, with the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, hands flowers to a Polish soldier during the 82nd Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Ceremony in Orzysz, Poland, Aug. 1, 2026. The monument stands in honor of the 1,600 Polish soldiers and refugees interned by the German authorities in Orzysz during the Polish-Soviet War in August 1920. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish community events to strengthen partnerships and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9844565
    VIRIN: 260801-A-LX804-1084
    Resolution: 7189x4795
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SHARON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers participate at a memorial ceremony in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-37 Armored Regiment
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1st Armored Division
    366thMPAD26
    NATO FLF Battle Group Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery