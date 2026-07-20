The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Hexum and Staff Sgt. Adrian Lara of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the American flag for the Arctic Lightning Open House at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on 31 July 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)