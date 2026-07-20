The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House

Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy formation for the Arctic Lightning Open House at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on 1 August 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9844550
|VIRIN:
|260801-D-GH686-9347
|Resolution:
|5787x4472
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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