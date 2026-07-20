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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House [Image 3 of 3]

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy formation for the Arctic Lightning Open House at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on 1 August 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9844550
    VIRIN: 260801-D-GH686-9347
    Resolution: 5787x4472
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House

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    U.S. Army , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, Arctic Lightning Open House, Alaska, Airshow

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