USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor Program

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Ensign Elizabeth Schwend, left, a main propulsion assistant and Lt. Cmdr. Cody Roller, an operations officer, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), provide a tour of the ship’s passageway, which is dedicated to the legacy of their ship’s namesake, Aug. 1, 2026. Wayne E. Meyer is considered the “Father of Aegis” for leading the development of the Navy’s Aegis Combat System, which is now standard in modern U.S. Navy surface warships for air and missile defense. The ship's Sailors hosted the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor program for a visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in U.S. Pacific Fleet region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)