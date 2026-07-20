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    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor program [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor program

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Ensign Elizabeth Schwend, main propulsion assistant of the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), provides a tour of the ship’s pilot house Aug. 1, 2026. Wayne E. Meyer Sailors hosted the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor Program for a visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in U.S. Pacific Fleet region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9844465
    VIRIN: 260801-N-ZI955-1019
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor program [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor program
    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor Program

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    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    shipboard tour
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Elizabeth Schwend
    Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professional Mentor Program

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