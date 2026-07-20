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    Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin [Image 1 of 2]

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    Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and 17th Field Artillery Brigade board a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for departure to Nome, Alaska, in support of Operation Tundra Merlin. The operation strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces while demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment across the Arctic.(U.S. Army Photo by Correy Mathews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9844379
    VIRIN: 260731-A-LF704-2115
    Resolution: 1844x853
    Size: 629.11 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin
    Canadian C-17 Delivers HIMARS to Nome for Operation Tundra Merlin

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    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    ALCOM
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    arctic
    11th Airborne Division
    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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