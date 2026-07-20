U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and 17th Field Artillery Brigade board a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for departure to Nome, Alaska, in support of Operation Tundra Merlin. The operation strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces while demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment across the Arctic.(U.S. Army Photo by Correy Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9844379
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-LF704-2115
|Resolution:
|1844x853
|Size:
|629.11 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.