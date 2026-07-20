Arctic Bound: Soldiers Depart for Operation Tundra Merlin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and 17th Field Artillery Brigade board a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for departure to Nome, Alaska, in support of Operation Tundra Merlin. The operation strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces while demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment across the Arctic.(U.S. Army Photo by Correy Mathews)