Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, participated in a change of command ceremony as Col. Michael Klaphake relinquished command to Col. John Hobot on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership and responsibility, honoring Col. Klaphake's service while welcoming Col. Hobot as the brigade's new commander. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9844334
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-YH333-1254
|Resolution:
|7477x4985
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.