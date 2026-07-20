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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 16]

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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, participated in a change of command ceremony as Col. Michael Klaphake relinquished command to Col. John Hobot on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership and responsibility, honoring Col. Klaphake's service while welcoming Col. Hobot as the brigade's new commander. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9844330
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-YH333-1200
    Resolution: 5528x3685
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

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