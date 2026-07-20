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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX & Defenders Crossing [Image 11 of 11]

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    A U.S. Army squad paddles across the lake as part of the Defenders Crossing event during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2026. After a PT session and safety brief, Soldiers receive their vests and paddles, sprint to the ICAC raft and drag it into the water. Squads paddle to the far shore, retrieve a casualty and supplies, then return across the water and fully dock their raft before unloading equipment. The event challenges endurance, teamwork and precision under time pressure.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:10
    Photo ID: 9844178
    VIRIN: 260801-A-MQ729-1013
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX & Defenders Crossing [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX &amp; Defenders Crossing

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    AFNBavaria
    Target_News_Europe
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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