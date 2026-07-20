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U.S. Army squads unloads supplies from the ICAC raft completing the Defenders Crossing event during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2026. After a PT session and safety brief, Soldiers receive their vests and paddles, sprint to the ICAC raft and drag it into the water. Squads paddle to the far shore, retrieve a casualty and supplies, then return across the water and fully dock their raft before unloading equipment. The event challenges endurance, teamwork and precision under time pressure.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)