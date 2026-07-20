Arctic Lightning Warbirds Flyover

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A BT-13 Valiant, top center, and a Harvard Mark IV (T-6) aircraft, from the Commemorative Air Force Alaska Wing, perform a flyover during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Air shows provide an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to connect with local communities, increase awareness of its mission and showcase the professionalism, readiness and capabilities of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)