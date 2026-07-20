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    Arctic Lightning Warbirds Flyover [Image 2 of 2]

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    Arctic Lightning Warbirds Flyover

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    A BT-13 Valiant, top center, and a Harvard Mark IV (T-6) aircraft, from the Commemorative Air Force Alaska Wing, perform a flyover during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Air shows provide an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to connect with local communities, increase awareness of its mission and showcase the professionalism, readiness and capabilities of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 04:21
    Photo ID: 9844031
    VIRIN: 260731-F-PS661-2228
    Resolution: 4471x2879
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arctic Lightning Warbirds Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flyover
    Eielson AFB
    Warbirds
    Arctic Lightning Airshow

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