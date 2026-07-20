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    Good food, great company [Image 5 of 6]

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    Good food, great company

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Single and unaccompanied Soldiers gathered at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, BOSS, Warrior Zone for the monthly “Gather and Grub” event July 30.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9844012
    VIRIN: 260730-A-HP857-8932
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 217.6 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Good food, great company [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama
    camaraderie

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