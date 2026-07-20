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    Good food, great company

    Good food, great company

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Single and unaccompanied Soldiers gathered at the Better Opportunities for Single...... read more read more

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    07.31.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Good food, great company
    Single and unaccompanied Soldiers gathered at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, BOSS, Warrior Zone for the monthly “Gather and Grub” event July 30.

    They enjoyed some delicious chicken curry and desserts, connected, and built strong bonds with other Soldiers and friends.

    This event is held on the last Thursday of every month! Stay tuned for details on the next get-together.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 03:14
    Story ID: 571312
    Location: ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good food, great company, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Good food, great company
    Good food, great company
    Good food, great company
    Good food, great company
    Good food, great company
    Good food, great company

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