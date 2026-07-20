In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members participated in their final Bon Odori lesson at the Community Recreation Center on July 30.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 02:57
|Photo ID:
|9843997
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-HP857-5982
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|210.04 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From practice to the stage [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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