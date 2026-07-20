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    From practice to the stage [Image 3 of 5]

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    From practice to the stage

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members participated in their final Bon Odori lesson at the Community Recreation Center on July 30.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:57
    Photo ID: 9843997
    VIRIN: 260730-A-HP857-5982
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 210.04 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From practice to the stage [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cultural Exchange
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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