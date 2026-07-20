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From practice to the stage
From practice to the stage
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CAMP ZAMA, Japan - In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members participated in their final Bon Odori lesson at the Community Recreation Center on July 30.
At the beginning of the lesson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Eric Davis presented tokens of appreciation to the Japanese Bon Odori instructors.
As part of a cultural exchange, participants later danced the Cha-Cha Slide together with the instructors.
Date Taken:
07.31.2026
Date Posted:
08.01.2026 02:57
Story ID:
571311
Location:
ZAMA, JP
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From practice to the stage, by , identified by Noriko Kudo , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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