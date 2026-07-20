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    From practice to the stage

    From practice to the stage

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members...... read more read more

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    07.31.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From practice to the stage
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members participated in their final Bon Odori lesson at the Community Recreation Center on July 30.

    At the beginning of the lesson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Eric Davis presented tokens of appreciation to the Japanese Bon Odori instructors.

    As part of a cultural exchange, participants later danced the Cha-Cha Slide together with the instructors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:57
    Story ID: 571311
    Location: ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From practice to the stage, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From practice to the stage
    From practice to the stage
    From practice to the stage
    From practice to the stage
    From practice to the stage

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    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    targetnewsasiapacific
    cultural-exchange
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan

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