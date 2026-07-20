CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9843985
|VIRIN:
|260728-A-HP857-2486
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|150.69 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
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