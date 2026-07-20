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    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm [Image 3 of 5]

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    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:36
    Photo ID: 9843985
    VIRIN: 260728-A-HP857-2486
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 150.69 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cultural Exchange
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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