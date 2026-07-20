Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama...... read more read more

Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center. see less | View Image Page