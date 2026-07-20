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    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:37
    Story ID: 571310
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
    Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

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    TAGS

    Cultural Exchange
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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