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    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 8 of 66]

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    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is shown July 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of U.S. Army Reserve troops as well as Joint and Total Force members are part of the exercise at Fort McCoy from late-July 2026 to early August 2026. The 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is a large-scale Army Reserve collective training exercise designed to prepare units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic operational environment. The exercise combined the traditional Warrior Exercise with Regional Medic training, allowing both combat support and medical units to train simultaneously under one operational scenario. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9843980
    VIRIN: 260724-A-OK556-3296
    Resolution: 3977x2405
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 66 of 66], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy

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    Fort McCoy
    86TD-WAREXRM26, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Reserve, IMCOM

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