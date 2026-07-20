Warrior Exercise-Regional Medic 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy

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Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is shown July 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of U.S. Army Reserve troops as well as Joint and Total Force members are part of the exercise at Fort McCoy from late-July 2026 to early August 2026. The 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is a large-scale Army Reserve collective training exercise designed to prepare units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic operational environment. The exercise combined the traditional Warrior Exercise with Regional Medic training, allowing both combat support and medical units to train simultaneously under one operational scenario. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)