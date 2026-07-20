Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH

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Pacific Century Fellows pose for a group photo during a leadership development visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2026. MCBH hosted members of the Pacific Century Fellows program to provide insight into the installation's mission, capabilities and role in the Indo-Pacific region. Modeled after the White House Fellows program, Pacific Century Fellows develops emerging leaders in Hawaii by fostering civic engagement, strengthening leadership skills and building cross-sector partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)