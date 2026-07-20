Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH

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Pacific Century Fellows engage in a dry fire indoor range training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during a leadership development visit, July 29, 2026. MCBH hosted members of the Pacific Century Fellows program to provide insight into the installation's mission, capabilities and role in the Indo-Pacific region. Modeled after the White House Fellows program, Pacific Century Fellows develops emerging leaders in Hawaii by fostering civic engagement, strengthening leadership skills and building cross-sector partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)