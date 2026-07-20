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    Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH [Image 5 of 7]

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    Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Pacific Century Fellows engage in a dry fire indoor range training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during a leadership development visit, July 29, 2026. MCBH hosted members of the Pacific Century Fellows program to provide insight into the installation's mission, capabilities and role in the Indo-Pacific region. Modeled after the White House Fellows program, Pacific Century Fellows develops emerging leaders in Hawaii by fostering civic engagement, strengthening leadership skills and building cross-sector partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9843847
    VIRIN: 260729-M-RU156-1152
    Resolution: 6720x4325
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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