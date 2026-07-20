Pacific Century Fellows engage in a dry fire indoor range training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during a leadership development visit, July 29, 2026. MCBH hosted members of the Pacific Century Fellows program to provide insight into the installation's mission, capabilities and role in the Indo-Pacific region. Modeled after the White House Fellows program, Pacific Century Fellows develops emerging leaders in Hawaii by fostering civic engagement, strengthening leadership skills and building cross-sector partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 21:47
|Photo ID:
|9843847
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-RU156-1152
|Resolution:
|6720x4325
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Century Fellows Tour MCBH [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.