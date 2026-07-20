552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike

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Spc. Bryson Riggs, 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, reports on detainee movement during “Pele Strike,” a collective training exercise, on Schofield Barracks, HI, July 23, 2026. Pele Strike was conducted alongside the Western Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center, integrating active and reserve Army components with joint partners to establish detention holding areas and a joint interrogation and debriefing center, utilizing U.S. Pacific Command's large-scale combat operations scenario to increase overall combined operational proficiency.