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    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike [Image 6 of 8]

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    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Mikhayla Jackson, 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, observes potential threats from her position during “Pele Strike,” a collective training exercise, on Schofield Barracks, HI, July 23, 2026. Pele Strike was conducted alongside the Western Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center, integrating active and reserve Army components with joint partners to establish detention holding areas and a joint interrogation and debriefing center, utilizing U.S. Pacific Command's large-scale combat operations scenario to increase overall combined operational proficiency.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9843554
    VIRIN: 260717-A-YS623-6792
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 554.15 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike
    552nd Military Police Company supports Operation Pele Strike

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    TAGS

    8th Military Police Brigade, Detainee, Intelligence, Detention Holding, Debriefing Center, Field, MP

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