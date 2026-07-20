139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students

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Airmen from the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train alongside students of the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) as an extension of the Missouri Hope Exercise, in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 31, 2026. The program aims to enhance nursing services and trauma training through practical simulations, showcasing a collaborative effort between the base and UMKC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)